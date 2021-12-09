PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,946 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 154,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.