Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 159,636 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $2,044,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $318,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PBH opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.35.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBH shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.