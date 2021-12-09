Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 5,136 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 211.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $148.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.22. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $160.56.

