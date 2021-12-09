Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 303.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $53,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Paycom Software by 62.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.88.

PAYC stock opened at $435.74 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $492.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 147.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

