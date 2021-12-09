Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 17.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,584,000 after purchasing an additional 97,423 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 27.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $130.11 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.81.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

