Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $1.17 Million in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCB. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,604,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $509,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $133,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.53. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

