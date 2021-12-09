Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after buying an additional 942,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,172,000 after buying an additional 667,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after buying an additional 532,766 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11,680.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 393,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,299,000 after buying an additional 390,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,011,000 after buying an additional 220,051 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKG opened at $132.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.97. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $127.06 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

