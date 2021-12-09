Private Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 6.49% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVLU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 531,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,703,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 109.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the period.

DVLU opened at $24.85 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

