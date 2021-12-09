Private Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $152.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $152.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.73 and its 200-day moving average is $141.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

