Private Advisory Group LLC Has $997,000 Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Gartner by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,509 shares of company stock valued at $10,903,216. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IT stock opened at $319.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.40 and a 200-day moving average of $289.59. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

