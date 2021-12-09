Private Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $851,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,942 shares of company stock worth $13,795,829. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $119.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.55. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $70.19 and a one year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.