Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 40,663 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,663 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $115.06 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.63 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

