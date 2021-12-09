Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Shares Down 0.1%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.95. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 6,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $151.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

