ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Stock Price Down 2.2%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $10.98. 64,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,107,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

