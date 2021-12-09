ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 215,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000.

NOBL opened at $95.90 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.63.

