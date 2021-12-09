Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Privia Health Group, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Privia Health Group in a report released on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,928,000 after acquiring an additional 739,298 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,405,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,494,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 498,274 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $800,807.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,554,753 shares of company stock valued at $126,183,893 over the last three months.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

