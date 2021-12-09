Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.53. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ FY2023 earnings at $11.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $295.67 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

