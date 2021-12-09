Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.50 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABX. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.76.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$23.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.87 billion and a PE ratio of 16.44. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$22.30 and a 12-month high of C$31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill purchased 60,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,414,241.50.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

