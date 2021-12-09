Quilter (LON:QLT) PT Raised to GBX 200 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.39) to GBX 200 ($2.65) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.32) price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Quilter in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 162 ($2.15) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.52) to GBX 180 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Quilter from GBX 130 ($1.72) to GBX 140 ($1.86) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quilter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 171.40 ($2.27).

Get Quilter alerts:

QLT opened at GBX 145.45 ($1.93) on Tuesday. Quilter has a one year low of GBX 136.40 ($1.81) and a one year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 38.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 151.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($37,130.35).

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.