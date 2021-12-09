QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 0.71.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,844,000 after purchasing an additional 180,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after acquiring an additional 122,278 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,609,000 after acquiring an additional 49,360 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 78,856 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after acquiring an additional 123,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

