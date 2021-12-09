R. R. Donnelley & Sons Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RRD)

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,334 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 269% compared to the typical volume of 1,447 put options.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 15,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RRD opened at $10.45 on Thursday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

