Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 214,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $8.74.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%.

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $117,692.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

