Radix (XRD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.86 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:XRD) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. Radix has a market cap of $2.88 billion and approximately $1.86 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded down 41% against the US dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043424 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix (CRYPTO:XRD) is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,106,864,914 coins and its circulating supply is 12,110,085,100 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

