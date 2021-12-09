Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDWR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Radware by 49.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radware by 82.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Radware by 99.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after buying an additional 307,413 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 91.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

RDWR traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.71. 874,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.65, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.77. Radware has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Radware will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

