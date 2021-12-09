Rahul K. Roy Sells 54,456 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 54,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $147,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.97. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.43.
ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%.
About ARC Document Solutions
ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.
