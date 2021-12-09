Rahul K. Roy Sells 54,456 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 54,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $147,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.97. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.43.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

