Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.27

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.22, with a volume of 39459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Rambus’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rambus by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

