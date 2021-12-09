Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Price Target Raised to GBX 267

Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.25) to GBX 267 ($3.54) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

Randall & Quilter Investment stock opened at GBX 173.55 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a current ratio of 756.32 and a quick ratio of 756.32. Randall & Quilter Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155 ($2.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.80 ($2.58). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 169.30. The firm has a market cap of £477.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.94.

In other Randall & Quilter Investment news, insider Thomas Solomon bought 46,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £78,459.94 ($104,044.48).

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program Management, Legacy Insurance, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

