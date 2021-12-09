RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Price Up 3.3%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.18 and last traded at $31.90. Approximately 2,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 406,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $951.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.13.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $96,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $94,745.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $3,280,381. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,553 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $18,120,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,280,000 after acquiring an additional 476,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 120.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 417,015 shares during the period. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $12,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

