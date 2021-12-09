Rari Governance Token Reaches Market Cap of $230.49 Million (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Rari Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $230.49 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $20.48 or 0.00042639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00042842 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00218546 BTC.

About Rari Governance Token

RGT is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,255,496 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official website is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Buying and Selling Rari Governance Token

