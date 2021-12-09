Raven Protocol Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $751.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056981 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.26 or 0.08567149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00059754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00079040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,722.23 or 0.99808954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.