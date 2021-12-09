Raymond James Boosts Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target to C$17.50

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 80.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Nomad Royalty stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 73,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$547.87 million and a PE ratio of 43.27. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of C$7.34 and a 52-week high of C$12.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

