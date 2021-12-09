Raymond James Raises Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target to C$77.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.50 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

DYNDF opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

