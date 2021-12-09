Raymond James Reaffirms Strong-Buy Rating for Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Shares of TSE DXT opened at C$8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$562.25 million and a PE ratio of 28.20. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of C$5.72 and a 12 month high of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.62.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$202.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.