Raymond James Weighs in on Dye & Durham Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dye & Durham in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dye & Durham currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.40.

TSE DND opened at C$46.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.15. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$33.52 and a 52 week high of C$53.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.90%.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

