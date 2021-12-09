Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1,216.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 59,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

