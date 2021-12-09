Reef Market Capitalization Reaches $299.62 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $299.62 million and $32.55 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.13 or 0.00380369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00043684 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 16,112,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

