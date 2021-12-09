Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 114 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 54,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $333,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $247.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $249.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

