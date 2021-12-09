Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 198 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,559,000 after acquiring an additional 70,050 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $305.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

