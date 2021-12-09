Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $920,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,761,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after buying an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,569,000 after buying an additional 1,986,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,609,940,000 after buying an additional 1,763,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Wichmann purchased 25,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,475 shares of company stock worth $17,780,638 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

NYSE:BSX opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

