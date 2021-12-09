Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 460 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period.

SPYG opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

