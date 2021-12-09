RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RenaissanceRe’s underwriting results have been suffering from its exposure to catastrophe events. Moreover, the company has been witnessing escalating expenses over the past many quarters. Weak Return on Equity bothers. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, RenaissanceRe's investment portfolio, consisting of high-quality, liquid-fixed income government and corporate securities with a relatively low allocation to equities is impressive. The company has been witnessing steady premium growth over the past few quarters. It has been undertaking divestitures to streamline its operations and get rid of low-return high-risk businesses. Its balance sheet strength remains impressive.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.38.

NYSE RNR opened at $165.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.75.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Qutub bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $490,076.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

