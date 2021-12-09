Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Renault has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

