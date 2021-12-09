ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Issues Earnings Results

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. ReneSola updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SOL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80. The stock has a market cap of $399.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $35.77.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ReneSola by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ReneSola by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 226,856 shares in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOL. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

