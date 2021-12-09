ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider David Pendarvis Sells 1,544 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $398,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $392,470.65.

On Monday, October 4th, David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $387,794.73.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $268.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.92. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

