Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

RGP stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $571.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at about $5,036,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 59.9% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 532,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 199,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 419.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 144,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 134,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 451.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119,290 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

