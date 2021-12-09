REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $583.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will report $583.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $580.05 million and the highest is $588.90 million. REV Group posted sales of $616.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 2.42. REV Group has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

