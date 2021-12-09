Reviewing Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) and Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) and Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and Lindblad Expeditions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Lindblad Expeditions -151.35% -758.61% -15.76%

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and Lindblad Expeditions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lindblad Expeditions $82.36 million 9.97 -$98.74 million ($2.46) -6.65

Astrea Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lindblad Expeditions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Astrea Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Astrea Acquisition and Lindblad Expeditions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Lindblad Expeditions 0 2 1 0 2.33

Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.92%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than Astrea Acquisition.

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions beats Astrea Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astrea Acquisition Company Profile

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions. The company was founded by Sven-Olof Lindblad on August 9, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

