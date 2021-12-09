Reviewing Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) & Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Profound Medical and Liquidia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $7.30 million 33.06 -$21.62 million ($1.39) -8.36 Liquidia $740,000.00 305.55 -$59.76 million ($0.86) -5.06

Profound Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Profound Medical and Liquidia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 2 1 3.33 Liquidia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profound Medical presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.36%. Liquidia has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.92%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Liquidia.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -320.56% -30.45% -28.51% Liquidia -376.75% -71.68% -51.35%

Risk and Volatility

Profound Medical has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Liquidia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Profound Medical beats Liquidia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

