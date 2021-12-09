Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. 9,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 59,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Revival Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RVLGF)

Revival Gold Inc engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

