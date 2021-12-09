RH (NYSE:RH) Issues Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $37.15 on Thursday, hitting $614.11. The company had a trading volume of 98,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RH has a 52-week low of $411.88 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $635.74 and a 200 day moving average of $663.42. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.73.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
