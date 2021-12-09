RH (NYSE:RH) Issues Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $37.15 on Thursday, hitting $614.11. The company had a trading volume of 98,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RH has a 52-week low of $411.88 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $635.74 and a 200 day moving average of $663.42. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RH stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of RH worth $59,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

